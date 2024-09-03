Hyderabad: DCA raids medical store in Tarnaka, seizes expired drugs

Hyderabad: Based on credible information, officials from the Drugs Control Administration, Secunderabad Zone, on Monday, September 2, conducted a raid on Kandar Medicals, located within the premises of Kandar Diabetic Centre at Tarnaka, Secunderabad.

During the raid, DCA officials seized physician’s samples and expired drugs that were illegally stocked for sale at the retail outlet.

Physician’s samples are manufactured by pharmaceutical companies for distribution to doctors to be given to their own patients as free samples and are not intended for sale, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, Director General, Drug Control Administration.

During the raid, DCA officials seized nine varieties of physician’s samples, six varieties of expired drugs, and one institutional supply drug with a total worth of Rs. 55,000.

D. Saritha, Assistant Director, Secunderabad , B. Govind Singh, Drugs Inspector, Secunderabad, G. Anil, Drugs Inspector, Malakpet, P. Renuka, Drugs Inspector, Musheerabad and M. Surendranath, Drugs Inspector, Begumpet, are among the officers who carried out the raid.

Further investigation will be conducted, and appropriate legal action will be taken against all offenders in accordance with the law, said the official.

Stocking physician’s samples and expired drugs for sale is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with a penalty of imprisonment for up to two years.