Hyderabad: DCA, TSNAB busts drug network run by ENT doctor

Hyderabad: A drug network run by an ENT doctor was busted in a joint operation of the Drugs Control Administration, along with TSNAB (Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau), Prohibition and Excise Department, Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad, and Kushaiguda Police on Saturday, March 16.

During a raid at a residential building located in Sri Saibaba Officers Colony, Sainikpuri, where a drug addict lived, officials detected huge stocks of Narcotic Drugs, including ‘Vermor-15’ (Morphine Sulphate Injection IP 15 mg/ml), ‘Rumorf’ (Morphine Sulphate Injection IP 15 mg/ml), ‘Rumorf’ (Morphine Sulphate Injection IP 10 mg/ml), ‘Rumorf’ (Morphine Sulphate Injection IP 15 mg/ml) ‘VERMOR-10’ (Morphine Sulphate Injection IP 10 mg/ml), Rumorf-CR-30 Tablets (Morphine Sulphate Controlled-Release Tablets), and Psychotropic drugs Ozatcel 30 (Pentazocine Injection), ‘Mezolam’ (Midazolam Injection IP 10 mg), ‘LORI’ (Diazepam Injection 5 mg/ml), ‘Librax’ Tablets (Chlordiazepoxide & Clinidium Bromide Tablets), Bupregesic Injections (Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Injection), and Buprigesic Patch (Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch).

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that Dr. G. Madanmohan of Mamatha ENT Hospital in Jagtial supplies them through parcels via courier or parcel to Hyderabad, and their watchman collects the parcel and delivers it to the drug addict.

Also Read Hyderabad: Firm raided for unauthorised manufacture of sunscreen lotion

Dr. G Madanmohan is an ENT surgeon who runs a hospital named Mamatha ENT Hospital in Jagtial. The hospital-attached pharmacy, named ‘Maanvitha Pharmacy,’ is managed by Oraganti Raju. The pharmacy holds an NDPS license issued by the Drugs Control Administration of Telangana for the purchase of NDPS drugs and for issuing them to the doctor for the utilization of narcotic drugs during surgical procedures.

Dr. G. Madanmohan illegally diverted the narcotic drugs and psychotropic drugs from the operation theater of his hospital and supplied them through parcels to Hyderabad, thus providing them to a drug addict in Sainikpuri, said DG DCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy.

Drugs Control Administration officials carried out a raid at ‘Maanvitha Pharmacy’ located in Manasa ENT Hospital, Gollapally Road, Ashok Nagar, Jagtial and detected several discrepancies in the stock registers maintained regarding narcotic drugs. Officials, with the assistance of Jagtial District Police, apprehended Madanmohan.

Upon inquiry, the doctor revealed that he had been supplying narcotic drugs to the drug addict for the past two years. He was arrested by Kushaiguda Police, and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Kushaiguda Police Station, the officer added.

The drug license held by ‘Maanvitha Pharmacy,’ situated in Manasa ENT Hospital on Gollapally Road, Ashok Nagar, Jagtial, will be canceled by the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana.

Morphine injection addiction is highly dangerous, leading to physical dependence, tolerance, slow breathing, respiratory depression, severe drowsiness. Morphine injection addiction carries a high risk of coma and death due to respiratory depression and overdose.

Narcotic drug abuse leads to serious health risks, including addiction, overdose, and various complications such as respiratory, cardiovascular problems and mental health disorders.