Hyderabad: Dead body found at a residence in Narsingi

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Narsingi on Sunday, a man was found dead in his flat, police suspect that the man died a while ago.

The incident came to light when the watchman of the apartment broke open the flat on noticing the stench coming from the house. Upon inspecting the house, the watchman found the deceased lying on the bed.

The police said that there were no clothes on the man’s body. The deceased is said to be a private employee. The body has been shifted to a hospital for autopsy. The investigation is underway, but the cause of death is yet to be confirmed.