Hyderabad: Deadline for 19 distance programs at NALSAR ends today

Hyderabad: The NALSAR University of Law is offering eight two-year MA programs and 17 one-year advanced diploma programs through open and distance learning modes.

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) at NALSAR has invited applications for admission to these courses for the academic year 2023-24.

The final date to apply online on the website for the said programs is August 10.

Also Read Telangana govt, NALSAR collab to educate farmers on welfare schemes

Students can visit the website for more details or email at ddeadmissions@nalsar.ac.in.

MA Programs offered include Aviation Law & Air Transport Management, Security & Defence Laws, Space & Telecommunication Laws; Maritime Laws; Criminal Law & Forensic Science, International Taxation, Animal Protection Laws, and Corporate Law.

Advanced Diploma courses include: