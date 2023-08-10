Hyderabad: Deadline for 19 distance programs at NALSAR ends today

Hyderabad: The NALSAR University of Law is offering eight two-year MA programs and 17 one-year advanced diploma programs through open and distance learning modes.
The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) at NALSAR has invited applications for admission to these courses for the academic year 2023-24.
The final date to apply online on the website for the said programs is August 10.
Students can visit the website for more details or email at ddeadmissions@nalsar.ac.in.
MA Programs offered include Aviation Law & Air Transport Management, Security & Defence Laws, Space & Telecommunication Laws; Maritime Laws; Criminal Law & Forensic Science, International Taxation, Animal Protection Laws, and Corporate Law.
Advanced Diploma courses include:
- Patents Law, Cyber Law; Media Law; International Humanitarian Law,
- Alternative Dispute Resolution, Family Dispute Resolution; Drafting, Negotiation & Enforcement of Contracts,
- Corporate Taxation,
- Labour Laws and Employee Management,
- Aviation Law & Air Transport Management; GIS & Remote Sensing Laws, Maritime Laws;
- Criminal Law & Forensic Science, Financial Services & Legislation;
- Animal Protection Laws;
- Cyber Security & Data Protection Laws,
- Corporate Law.