Hyderabad: Deadline for 19 distance programs at NALSAR ends today

final date to apply online on the website for MA and Diploma programs is August 10.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th August 2023 2:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: Open & distance learning mode programs at NALSAR
NALSAR University of Law

Hyderabad: The NALSAR University of Law is offering eight two-year MA programs and 17 one-year advanced diploma programs through open and distance learning modes.

BookMyMBBS

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) at NALSAR has invited applications for admission to these courses for the academic year 2023-24.

The final date to apply online on the website for the said programs is August 10.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana govt, NALSAR collab to educate farmers on welfare schemes

Students can visit the website for more details or email at ddeadmissions@nalsar.ac.in.

MA Programs offered include Aviation Law & Air Transport Management, Security & Defence Laws, Space & Telecommunication Laws; Maritime Laws; Criminal Law & Forensic Science, International Taxation, Animal Protection Laws, and Corporate Law.

Advanced Diploma courses include:

  • Patents Law, Cyber Law; Media Law; International Humanitarian Law,
  • Alternative Dispute Resolution, Family Dispute Resolution; Drafting, Negotiation & Enforcement of Contracts,
  • Corporate Taxation,
  • Labour Laws and Employee Management,
  • Aviation Law & Air Transport Management; GIS & Remote Sensing Laws, Maritime Laws;
  • Criminal Law & Forensic Science, Financial Services & Legislation;
  • Animal Protection Laws;
  • Cyber Security & Data Protection Laws,
  • Corporate Law.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th August 2023 2:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button