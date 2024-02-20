Hyderabad: Delay in construction of Falaknuma, Uddamgadda RuBs irks commuters

Hyderabad: The delay in the completion of the construction of roads under the bridges (RuB) at Falaknuma and Uddamgadda is causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters on a daily basis.

Both the RuBs were supposed to be completed last year and should be open to public by now. However, despite several high-profile inspections, the works have not been completed so far. People travelling to Vattepally from Mailardevpally via Uddamgadda road suffer the most.

“On an average, I travel 6 km extra to reach Vattepally from Jalpally where I stay. I need to go to Chandrayangutta and then travel via Engine Bowli to reach Vattepally. The inordinate delay is causing a lot of problems,” complained Farooq Ali, a businessman who runs a store on Vattepally road.

Many residential colonies are lying on the stretch between Mailardevpally road and Vattepally Nice Hotel. All residents have been facing problems due to the closure of the road for works of the RuB at Uddamgadda, which started over a ago.

Hajira Bee, a resident complained that the residents especially senior citizens and students have been facing a lot of troubles over the delay in the construction works.

At Falaknuma RuB, the old one was remodelled and opened after much fanfare. However, traffic jams continue here because the construction of a parallel bridge is yet to be completed.