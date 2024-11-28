Hyderabad: Delivery agent held with 9 kg ganja in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the police, with nine kg of ganja seized from his possession in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad, on Thursday, November 28.

The arrested has been identified as Santhosh Kumar Rout, 25, a native of Kendjahar district in Odisha, who was working as a Swiggy delivery agent.

According to the police, the arrested Santhosh has been in Hyderabad, working as a security guard and later as a delivery agent for Swiggy since 2021. To make a better income, he started peddling ganja in the city.

He sourced the contraband from a man named Govind, in the Phulbani district of Odisha, and has been smuggling it to Hyderabad by train. He used to repack the drug into smaller packs after bringing it into his residence in Banjara Hills and was peddling it in the neighbourhood.

In addition to the Ganja, the police also seized the two-wheeler that Santhosh used for peddling, two mobile phones and a weighing machine.

Hyderabad police urge citizens, particularly youth, not to become addicted to drugs and encourage them to report any incidents of drug abuse or trafficking to the authorities.