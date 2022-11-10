Hyderabad: Detroit-based Infoview Systems Inc inaugurates new subsidiary

Hyderabad: US-based Infoview Systems Inc., a provider of innovative integration products and services, launched its ‘India Development Center’ (IDC) here on Thursday. It was inaugurated by the president of Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) Manisha Saboo.

This is Infoview Systems’ second company in India.

Speaking at the launch, Infoview Systems Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Satya Sekhar Das Mandal said India has two biggest sites globally that propel important technological advancements to acquire a competitive edge for IT services.

“The new development and service centre will have 5X employees with revenues of over 30% of the overall turnover. India is not only a centre for technological advancement but also a developing market for Infoview Systems Services Pvt. Ltd,” he said.

President of Infoview Systems Mike O’Meara said Hyderabad is the best place for cloud innovation, engineering, and research.

“India is Infoview Systems’ strategic centre for highly qualified personnel and international technology development. Over the past 10 years, we have fully utilised the enormous talent pool in the country,” he said.