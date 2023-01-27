Hyderabad: Diamond theft arrested, 64 carets seized by cops

27th January 2023
Hyderabad: One interstate attention diversion offender involved in diamond exchange was arrested on Thursday by the Afzalgunj police and 64 carets of diamond was recovered from him.

The accused was arrested Sections 420 ( Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 379 (Punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and recovered diamonds worth Rs 18 lakh.

Mohammed Ruhila (31), the victim, runs a gem stones business in Karnataka and has been a habitual offender. On 25th night, at 8:30 pm, the police officials received a complaint in which Ruhila stated that his brother was robbed in Hyderabad’s Ambika lodge, in Afzalgunj.

The accused initially agreed to purchase the diamond packet. Much later on, the victim’s brother, who was in possession of the diamonds realised that the diamonds in his bag were not genuine.

The accused were arrested in 24 hours and the property was recovered.

