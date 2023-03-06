Hyderabad: Digital ID cards launched by TGPWU

Updated: 6th March 2023 6:01 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) launched digital ID cards on Monday which will be used by its union members.

The membership fee is Rs. 20 per month and a one-time admission fee of Rs.100. Payment should be done directly to the union account through online payment gateways.

TGPWU opens its membership for workers working with Ola, Uber, Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo, Zepto, and other ride-hailing/sharing and delivery service aggregators.


