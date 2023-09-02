Telangana govt kicks off distribution of 11700 2BHK houses in GHMC

Hyderabad: The distribution of 11700 2BHK houses in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) kicked off on Saturday.

The houses will be distributed in 24 Assembly Constituencies across 9 locations in GHMC limits as part of the first phase under the Dignity Double Bedroom Colony lottery.

During the beneficiary selection process, the state government ensured that 500 beneficiaries were chosen from each constituency.

3500 2BHK beneficiaries in Kollur, 2664 in Quthbullapur

On Saturday, Telangana finance minister Harish Rao distributed double-bedroom house certificates to 3,500 beneficiaries in Kollur.

పటాన్ చెరు తెల్లాపూర్ మున్సిపాలిటీ పరిధిలోని కొల్లూరులో 3500 మంది లబ్ధిదారులకు డబుల్ బెడ్ రూమ్ ఇళ్ల పట్టాలు పంపిణీ చేసిన రాష్ట్ర ఆర్థిక, ఆరోగ్య శాఖ మంత్రి హరీశ్ రావు గారు. pic.twitter.com/1nq1rf5kUq — Office of Harish Rao (@HarishRaoOffice) September 2, 2023

As a reminder to the fortunate recipients, Harish Rao urged them to take good care of their new residences and extended gratitude to chief minister KCR for fulfilling his promise.

On the other hand, the state animal husbandry minister handed over 2664 2BHK Dignity Homes built at a cost of Rs 227.79 crores at Bahadurpally, Gajularamaram and D-Pochampally localities in Quthbullapur.

Handed over 2664 2BHK Dignity Homes built at a cost of Rs 227.79 Crores to the beneficiaries at Bahadurpally, Gajularamaram & D-Pochampally localities in Quthbullapur.



A total of 11,700 2BHK housing units has been allotted to the beneficiaries pertaining to 24 Assembly… pic.twitter.com/GUC3YGxiVu — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) September 2, 2023

Each house built at a cost of Rs 50-60 lakhs

Speaking after the distribution, Talasani said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has

formulated the housing scheme for the poor and needy for a dignified living.

Out of 1700 houses distributed today, 144 beneficiaries belong to Gajularamaram, 356 beneficiaries from Bahadurpally, 500 beneficiaries each from Sanathnagar and Kukatpally and 200 beneficiaries from Secunderabad Cantonment areas.

Allotment of the houses has been done with all transparency, purely by drawing of lots.

The minister further informed that each house was built at a cost of Rs 50-60 lakhs while the cost of each acre in the colonies built falls approximately between Rs 8 to 10 crores.

820 houses distributed in Farooq Nagar

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi along with state home minister Mahmood Ali inaugurated 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony with 820 flats at Farooq Nagar.

The parliamentary Constituency falls under the Bahadurpura Assembly Segment constructed at a cost of Rs 69.70 crore.

AIMIM President & Hyderabad MP Barrister @asadowaisi along with Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali Inaugurated 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony [820 Flats] at Farooq Nagar in Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency under Bahadurpura Assembly Segment Constructed with the Est cost of… pic.twitter.com/GCufhvWtWH — Mohd Moazam Khan (@mohdmoazamkhan) September 2, 2023

Also Read Hyderabad: All set for distribution of 2BHK houses

500 2BHKs given out in Uppal

Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalakshmi along with Deputy Mayor Srilatha distributed 500 2BHK Dignity homes to the beneficiaries at Sai Nagar Colony in Uppal.

Inaugurated and Handed over 500 2BHK Dignity homes to the beneficiaries at Sai Nagar Colony Uppal Constituency along with MLA Bethi Subhas Reddy, D.Mayor @SrilathaMothe Garu, local corporators & other @GHMCOnline officials were present. Today in 24 constituencies hand over 11700… pic.twitter.com/GuhtFnNcdc — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) September 2, 2023

Amid distributions, a woman fell on the feet of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi requesting to allocate a 2BHK house to her family.

A weeping poor woman fell on the feet of Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Saturday requesting to allocate a 2BHK house to her family. State Govt has launched first phase of distribution of 11,700 two bedroom houses to poor in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/n503Zq3HrT — Azmath Jaffery (@JafferyAzmath) September 2, 2023

Preparations for the distribution of the rest of the double-bedroom houses have also been completed.