Hyderabad division train cancellations due to maintenance work

Hyderabad: In light of infrastructure maintenance works, several train services in the Hyderabad division will be cancelled throughout October 2024. Commuters are advised to take note of the following train cancellations from October 1 to October 31:

Details of cancelled trains:

Train No. 07596: Kacheguda to Nizamabad

Train No. 47222: Medchal to Lingampalli

Train No. 47225: Lingampalli to Medchal

Train No. 47235: Medchal to Secunderabad

These cancellations of trains are necessary to facilitate essential infrastructure upgrades in the Hyderabad Division. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and explore alternative transportation options during this period.

For any updates or inquiries regarding the cancellations, passengers can visit the official South Central Railway website or contact the railway helpline.