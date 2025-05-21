Hyderabad doctor booked for sexual assault after false promise of marriage

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old paediatrician has been booked for sexually assaulting a female doctor under the false promise of marriage.

The accused has been identified as Dr Jarpula Swamy, a paediatrician at Amma Hospital in Mahabubabad.

According to police, the accused developed a relationship with a 30-year-old medico working at the same hospital in 2023. He allegedly told her that he had been forced into marriage by his wife, who had undergone multiple abortions, and claimed that they had divorced and he was now living alone.

The two grew close, and their relationship eventually led to a promise of marriage. In September 2024, the female doctor moved to Hyderabad for work at a government hospital.

On January 12 this year, during the National Pediatric Conference in Hyderabad, both doctors attended the event and stayed together at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Banjara Hills. There, Dr Swamy allegedly sexually assaulted her after convincing her he would marry her.

Later, the woman became suspicious of his behaviour and discovered that he had not divorced his wife as claimed. When she confronted Swamy’s family about the matter and received no response, she approached the Banjara Hills police and filed a complaint.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case under sections 64(1), 318(4), and 318(2) of IPC.

Further investigation is ongoing.