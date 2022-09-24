Hyderabad: Doctor loses life after road accident at Malakpet

Hyderabad: A doctor who survived a road accident at Malakpet on Tuesday night, died while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Dr Sravani, was a resident of Hasthinapuram. She was on her way to Malakpet on a bike taxi, the driver of which was identified as Venkataiah.

Venkataiah and Sravani fell on the road and sustained injuries after a car hit them at Malakpet. The car driver escaped from the site after the incident.

With the help of surveillance camera footage, he was later identified as a resident of Malakpet and was taken into custody.