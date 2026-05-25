Hyderabad: Doctors’ bodies condemn assault on Gandhi Hospital junior doctor

Hyderabad: Two doctors’ associations condemned the recent attack on a doctor while on duty at Gandhi Hospital by attendants of a patient, calling for the enactment of the Telangana Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act.

The condemnation by the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUD) and the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) on Monday, May 24, comes a day after a doctor, identified as Shiva Sankar Saguru, was physically assaulted by a woman attendant for allegedly not checking the patient’s sugar level.

According to the police, the duty doctor asked the attendant, who was on a video call, to put the phone away and not disturb other patients. This led to an argument between the Saguru and the attendant, after which the doctor was physically assaulted.

Based on the doctor’s complaint, the Chilkalguda Police registered a case under sections 221 and 121 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and section 4 of the Medical Services Act.

Speaking to Siasat.com, TJUDA general secretary said Dr Ajay said, “The doctor was checking the sugar levels of the patient. At the same time the attendant was speaking to a family member on a video call. She kept asking the doctor regarding her mother’s sugar level.”

TJUDA statement

In a statement, the TJUDA said, “Doctors work tirelessly under immense pressure and challenging conditions to provide uninterrupted healthcare services. Assaulting medical professionals while discharging their duties is completely intolerable and creates an atmosphere of fear and insecurity within the healthcare system.”

The association showed solidarity with the victim doctor. “The TJUDA appreciates the immediate steps taken to register a police case against the accused individuals. We demand strict, swift, and exemplary legal action against all those involved in the incident,” the association said.

It also urged the hospital administration and concerned authorities to ensure robust and effective security measures across all healthcare institutions to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

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Demands put forth by TJUDA

The association reiterated its demand for the enactment of the Telangana Medical Professionals Protection, Safety and Welfare Act.

The other demands are the classification of violence against healthcare workers as cognisable and non-bailable offences, time-bound investigation and fast-track trial mechanisms, statutory protection against malicious prosecution and coercive legal misuse and legally enforceable hospital security standards, including closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance and rapid-response systems.

The TJUDA also demanded protection for doctors acting in good faith during emergency clinical decision-making and welfare measures such as insurance coverage, compensation and occupational protection for healthcare workers.

The association said that it firmly believes that protection of doctors is not merely a professional welfare issue, but a fundamental requirement for ensuring safe, effective and uninterrupted public healthcare delivery.

“A healthcare system that fails to protect its doctors cannot adequately protect its patients. In protest against this incident and in solidarity with the assaulted doctor, T-JUDA calls upon all junior doctors to remain united in safeguarding the dignity, safety, and respect of the medical profession,” read the statement.

HRDA statement

The HRDA Telangana also condemned the alleged assault on a junior doctor by patient attendants at Gandhi Hospital and demanded strict action against those involved.

Describing the incident as “unacceptable and disturbing”, the association said violence against healthcare professionals affects not only the safety of doctors but also disrupts healthcare delivery in hospitals. HRDA Telangana said junior doctors work under immense pressure to provide uninterrupted patient care and such attacks create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in medical institutions.

The association welcomed the registration of a police case against the accused and sought immediate and exemplary legal action in the matter.

It also urged the government and law enforcement agencies to strictly implement law which provides protection to healthcare workers and medical institutions.

The TJUDA submitted a representation to Gandhi Hospital Superintendent N Vani. Speaking to Siasat.com, Vani said that the hospital management is holding a dialogue with the TJUDA regarding the incident.