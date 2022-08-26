Hyderabad: Doctors remove 150 maggots from woman’s nose

Hyderabad: Doctors at Century Hospital retrieved approximately 150 maggots (baby houseflies) from the nose of a severely ill patient. The patient was extremely unwell, disoriented, and in a semi-comatose state when she was taken to the hospital. She needed a quick multi-specialty care to diagnose her ailment.

As per the hospital, the 50-year-old homemaker from the Andhra Pradesh region of Guntur reportedly had a Covid-19 infection around six months prior, and the infection later caused mucormycosis, for which her right eye was amputated. She also experienced localised feeling loss as a result of the treatment.

The CEO of Century Hospital, Dr Hemanth Kaukuntla said, “Usually, when a mosquito or housefly lands on the skin, we get the sensation and try to brush it away. However, as the patient had lost sensation due to mucormycosis, the houseflies entered her nose and laid eggs inside. Once the eggs are hatched, they become larvae, which are called maggots that can enter the brain and cause meningitis.”

Also Read Raja Singh arrest: Hyderabad police tighten vigil at Goshamahal

According to top ENT specialist and skull base surgeon Dr Janakiram said that examination indicated te presence of maggots just below the brain. Her facial bones nearer the brain were totally diseased, he added.

He claimed that while he started the procedure of cleaning the maggots, a group of general practitioners and nephrologists were simultaneously working to stabilise her health state. The patient was given a new lease on life thanks to the doctors’ efforts. The patient has fully healed and is now able to walk and perform everyday household tasks while using her left eye to see.