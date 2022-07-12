Hyderabad double murder: Chargesheet filed against prime accused

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police filed a charge sheet on Monday in connection with the double murder case that took place in Ibrahimpatnam in March this year.

The charge sheet was filed against prime accused Matta Reddy and five others, who were detained under the Prevention Detention (PD) Act.

During investigations, the Rachakonda Police found that Matta Reddy had acquired arms from Bihar with the help of other accused – Syed Raheem (35) and Sameer Ali (24). Syed and Sameer were arrested on June 3.

Sameer Ali, who hailed from Bihar, worked as an AC technician while Syed Raheem is from Hyderabad. Syed Raheem had close contacts with a Bihar-based gang who were involved in the legal supply of country-made guns.

Matta Reddy had a dissent with the deceased – Srinivas Reddy and Raghavendra Reddy. On March 1, at around 6 am at Karnamguda village in Rangareddy district, the realtors were killed by unidentified men.

The incident came to light after some people saw a Scorpio vehicle by the roadside with an injured person inside. They initially suspected it to be an accident but the injured person told them that somebody opened fire on him. They also found a body nearby and immediately alerted the police.

On March 4, police arrested six persons in connection with the case. The police seized two 7.65 mm country-made pistols, 19 live cartridges, and two empty cartridges from the possession of the accused persons.

The investigation revealed that Matta Reddy has a criminal history and had changed his name to hush up his criminal antecedents. The deceased was also involved in a few criminal cases.