Hyderabad: DRI officials seize gold worth Rs 2.04 cr, two arrested

Hyderabad: The directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) intercepted a TATA Nexon car on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, seizing nearly 4 kg of smuggled foreign-origin gold worth Rs 2.94 crore.

Acting on a tip off regarding the movement of gold from Kolkata to Hyderabad, DRI officers apprehended the Calgary White-colored vehicle and uncovered 3,982 grams of gold.

Investigation revealed that the gold was concealed in two secret compartments – one located beneath the dashboard on the left side of the driver’s seat, and the other hidden in the trunk frame.

Both the gold and the vehicle have been seized. Two individuals were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway.