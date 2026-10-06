Hyderabad DRI seizes Chinese fireworks worth Rs 12 crore

Import of firecrackers and fireworks is restricted under the Foreign Trade Policy.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published: |   Updated:
Hyderabad DRI seizes Chinese fireworks worth Rs 12 crore
Hyderabad DRI seizes Chinese fireworks worth Rs 12 crore

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, has seized Chinese-origin fireworks worth approximately Rs. 12 crore that were allegedly smuggled into the country through Chennai Port by misdeclaring the consignments as stationery, medical gloves and other goods.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers conducted coordinated examinations of suspected containers at the port. During searches, large quantities of pyrotechnic fireworks of Chinese origin were found concealed behind cartons containing the declared cargo.

The consignments had allegedly been misdeclared as stationery items, medical gloves, plastic clips, hair bands, storage wardrobes, shoe racks and other goods in an attempt to evade customs scrutiny.

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Import of firecrackers and fireworks is restricted under the Foreign Trade Policy and requires valid authorisations from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Explosives Rules, 2008.

As the fireworks had allegedly been imported without the mandatory licences and through misdeclaration and concealment, the DRI seized the consignments under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

The agency said it had been intensifying intelligence-led operations against the smuggling of restricted and prohibited goods across the country. The seizure, it said, underscored its efforts to disrupt organised smuggling networks and prevent the entry of unauthorised and potentially hazardous goods into the country.

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