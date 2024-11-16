Hyderabad: Drinking water plant raided for not following proper guidelines

The officials seized 6,528 bottles and the well set up for producing drinking water.

Hyderabad: The south east zone task force conducted a raid at a water plant located in Chandrayanagutta here on Saturday, November 16 after it received information that drinking water was being produced without proper guidelines and regulations.

According to a police statement, the inspections by south east zone task force revealed that the drinking water was not filtered properly.

The team also consisted of officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and revenue department.

A case has been registered against the plant owner. Further investigations are on.

