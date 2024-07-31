Hyderabad: Driver accused of raping woman in moving bus arrested

Hyderabad: The prime accused in the Nirmal-Prakasam bus rape case has been arrested by Telangana Police in Yacharam Police station limits on Tuesday evening. The prime accused, identified as Irla Krishna Babu (31), is a native of Seetharamapuram of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, who had escaped after committing the crime on the night of July 29.

According to the Hyderabad police, the incident took place in a private sleeper bus operated by Hari Krishna Travels. The vehicle was travelling overnight from Nirmal, Telangana to Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, July 29.

The victim was travelling with her daughter and had booked a single sleeper berth. After the bus stopped for the dinner break, while reboarding the bus, Irla Krishna Babu, who was the second driver of the bus, allotted them double sleeper berths, saying both mother and daughter could sleep comfortably.

Around midnight, the prime accused Krishna, upon understanding that the victim is in deep sleep, went to the berths where they were sleeping and raped her. The accused reportedly gagged her mouth to stifle her cries while he sexually assaulted her.

Later, the victim managed to alert fellow passengers and when they tried to apprehend Krishna, he escaped from the bus near Mettuguda. The victim called the emergency police helpline on 100, with the assistance of co-passengers and Osmania University Police, who responded to the call and intercepted the bus at Tarnaka junction.

The police arrested the bus driver and the second accused Siddaiah (32), who helped Krishna escape, and seized the bus. The police have been on the lookout for absconding Krishna.

Dr B. Balaswamy, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, East Zone, Hyderabad) told Siasat.com that the hunt for Irla Krishna Babu was carried out using the mobile tower location. Photos from Siddaiah’s phone also helped the investigation. This led to his arrest at Yacharam on Tuesday evening.

The DCP told Siasat.com that the victim was taken to Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment and is being given counselling to recover from the trauma. She is safe and is with her family now. Both accused have admitted guilty of their crimes, B Balaswamy added.