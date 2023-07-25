Hyderabad: Driver dies after ambulance catches fire on hitting divider

Additionally, an oxygen cylinder kept in the ambulance exploded after the fire breakout.

Hyderabad: Ambulance catches fire after hitting divider, 1 dead

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an ambulance driver died when the vehicle caught fire after it rammed into a divider and turned turtle at B N Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, when the ambulance was returning to the city after dropping a patient at Ibrahimpatnam.

It is suspected that overspeeding is the reason behind the accident that reportedly took place around 4 am at B N Reddy Nagar junction.

As the vehicle hit the divided with great force, the diesel tank ruptured and fuel spilt on the road, eventually leading to fire.

Locals nearby rushed to the spot and pulled the driver out of the vehicle, however, he had died.

Additionally, an oxygen cylinder kept in the ambulance exploded after the fire breakout, following which a few people sustained injuries.

The Vanasthalipuram police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

More details awaited.

