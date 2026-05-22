Hyderabad driver flees with Rs 9 lakh cash, arrested within 48 hours

Hyderabad: A driver for a support services company who fled with Rs 9 lakh cash was arrested by Sultan Bazaar Police within 48 hours of the crime, the police said on Friday, May 22. The full cash amount was also seized from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Shaik Rahman, 46, a resident of Hasmathpet, Bowenpally.

According to the police, Rahman, along with two cash custodians and a gunman of Cleared Security Services Private Ltd, had set out for cash collection duties in a Toyota Innova Crysta on May 19.

After collecting cash from various business outlets, they reached the SBI main branch at Koti at around 02:20 pm to deposit the collections.

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The two custodians went inside the bank with a portion of the cash, leaving Rs 19 lakh in five bags inside the vehicle. Shortly after, the gunman also temporarily left the vehicle for the washroom.

Seizing this opportunity, Shaik Rahman immediately fled with the transit vehicle.

The car was later found abandoned near the District Hospital, King Koti. Upon opening the vehicle with a duplicate key, it was discovered that the accused had fled away with two cash bags (from D-Mart and Mangalya Shopping Mall) containing Rs 5,88,932 and Rs 3,74,533, respectively.

After registering a case based on a complaint by one of the cash custodians, Gaddam Mallesh, the police started an investigation and traced the accused to Gulbarga in Karnataka.

A special team was sent to Gulbarga and the accused was apprehended from Sabera Guest House near the Gulbarga Bus Stand on Thursday, May 21.