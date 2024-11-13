Hyderabad: Driver sentenced to 20 yrs for sexual assault of minor

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old driver, Vadde Prakash has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for crimes against a minor by the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court at LB Nagar.

The accused who is a resident of Bakapur village in Vikarabad district, was found guilty of kidnapping and repeated sexual assault on a minor. The case was registered at Chevella police station under sections 366(A) (Kidnapping, abducting), 376(2)(N) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 5(L) read with 5 and 17 of the POCSO Act.

Alongside the prison term, Prakash has been fined Rs 25,000.