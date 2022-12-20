Hyderabad: 2 drug peddlers held; items worth Rs 6L seized

Hyderabad: Two interstate drug peddlers were apprehended in a drug peddling racket bust by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of LB Nagar along with Nerdemet police on Monday.

30 grams of MDMA (Methamphetamine), two mobile phones and Rs 1500 cash, summing up worth Rs 6 lakh were seized from their possessions on the spot.

Police on receiving a tip-off, arrested the accused, Seelam Sai Krishna, 29, and Chijioke Uchechukwu, 38, who were smuggling drugs to their customers near RK Puram bridge, Neredmet in the evening hours.



The accused Seelam was a B-tech student who discontinued his engineering after his addiction to drugs elevated.

He came in contact with Chijioke subsequently and started receiving drug orders from his friend circle for supplies.

Chijioke, on the other hand, is a Nigerian national, who migrated to India 15 years back for studies but remained back as a smuggler after he left his computer course in Mumbai incomplete.

On interrogation, Chijioke revealed that he carried drugs in private buses from Pune, Mumbai and delivered them to customers in Hyderabad.

The accused planned to fetch money in view of forthcoming New Year celebrations, selling Methamphetamine at a price of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per gram.

However, they were arrested before their plan succeeded.