Hyderabad: ‘Drunk’ cop abuses detained minor, video goes viral

Police claimed the minor boy was accused of stealing petrol from a motorcycle and was caught by locals

Published: 1st May 2024 8:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a minor boy who was reportedly detained at Chatrinaka police station in the Old City of Hyderabad, was abused verbally by a constable who was in inebriated condition.

In a video that had gone viral on social media, the policeman, clad in civvies, is sitting on a chair while the minor boy is sitting on the floor and begging the policeman to forgive him.

Some people who were present in the police station recorded the video.

When contacted, an official of Chatrinaka police station confirmed the incident. He, however, claimed the minor boy was accused of stealing petrol from a motorcycle and was caught by locals.

He was previously caught for similar offences. The officials said he also accused in a POCSO case.

