Hyderabad: Drunk driver drags traffic cop on bonnet in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: In a chaotic incident, a traffic police personnel was dragged on a car by a 24-year-old drunk driver in Gachibowli police limits on Sunday, March 1.

The accused Gurampathi Tharun, a resident of Narsingi was fleeing after hitting a car in Nankramguda. In the first incident, Rahul Kamaraju, the complainant alleged that Tharun rammed into his car, leading to the vehicle hitting the divider.

Kamaraju alleged that Tharun fled towards outer Ring Road before anyone could react to the accident. Based on an alert regarding Tharun, traffic constable E Narasimulu who was on duty at the IIT junction tried to stop the vehicle.

Despite being asked to stop, the accused sped and dragged the constable who was on the bonnet for some distance before bystanders blocked the road. A video of the incident was caught on CCTV cameras and the footage was share online.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Gachibowli police Inspector K Balaraju said, “The accused was arrested for attempt to murder under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita and has been remanded to Sangareddy jail. The contable sustained minor injuries andreceived medical treatment.”