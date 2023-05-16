Hyderabad: Drunk driving checks by traffic cops between 12-3 am

Hyderabad: In the wake of reducing the number of road accidents triggered by drunk drivers, the city traffic police will be uptaking a check operation from midnight to 3 am.

Cops in all the traffic police stations were directed to stay vigilant round the clock, uptake checking drive post midnight, and scrutinize hot spots which have a history of road accidents that involve drunk drivers in particular.

According to the department officials, special teams have been made for the operation, each headed by an inspector or a Sub-Inspector.

Additionally, the traffic cops have also identified hot spots in the city that include areas with hotels, bars, and pubs.

Also, the exercise of drunk driving check operation is videographed so as to counter allegations by people who misbehave with the traffic cops after they get caught and to book them as per local law.

13,431 people were caught by the traffic cops for driving in inebriated conditions while 1317 were sent to jail so far, in 2023.

While the driving license of 243 people was suspended, 53 licenses were permanently cancelled by the road transport authority officials following the court orders.

A total sum of Rs 3,21,39,060 was imposed as fines on people booked for drunk driving, who were later counselled at Traffic Training Institute at Goshamahal and Begumpet.