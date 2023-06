Hyderabad: A man who was allegedly drunk, jumped off a flyover in Balanagar on Monday, leading to death on the spot.

B Ashok, a welder by profession, reached the flyover after a quarrel with his wife and resorted to jumping off it.

According to the police, Ashok has in the past attempted to end his life using a blade to cut his hand.

A young man committed suicide by jumping from the Balanagar flyover in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was in inebriated state. @HiHyderabad @DcpBalanagar @KNHari9 @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/s3qVRxSPFe — R V K Rao_TNIE (@RVKRao2) June 6, 2023

Following the incident, local police reached the spot and took charge of the situation.

A probe into the case is underway.