Hyderabad-Dubai flight cancelled after RGIA receives ‘hijack’ threat

The email further read that 'many people' at Hyderabad airport were involved with the ISI agent.

Hyderabad: Authorities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) received a threatening email on Sunday evening claiming that a potential hijacker was on an Air India flight.

A message was sent from an unknown email address to the RGIA officials around 7 pm on Sunday, raising concerns about Flight AI951 bound for Dubai.

Airport staff received a warning about an alleged informant for Pakistan’s ISI planning to hijack Flight AI951.

However, the airport security responded immediately.

Three people, Tirupati Badineni, L Vinod Kumar and P Rakesh Kumar were identified and taken into immediate custody for questioning.

As a precautionary measure, Flight AI951, initially scheduled for departure to Dubai, was cancelled and 111 passengers were reportedly moved to another aircraft.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and the authorities are investigating the matter.

