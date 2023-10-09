Hyderabad-Dubai flight cancelled after RGIA receives ‘hijack’ threat

Hyderabad: Authorities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) received a threatening email on Sunday evening claiming that a potential hijacker was on an Air India flight.

A message was sent from an unknown email address to the RGIA officials around 7 pm on Sunday, raising concerns about Flight AI951 bound for Dubai.

Airport staff received a warning about an alleged informant for Pakistan’s ISI planning to hijack Flight AI951.

The email further read that ‘many people’ at Hyderabad airport were involved with the ISI agent.

However, the airport security responded immediately.

Three people, Tirupati Badineni, L Vinod Kumar and P Rakesh Kumar were identified and taken into immediate custody for questioning.

As a precautionary measure, Flight AI951, initially scheduled for departure to Dubai, was cancelled and 111 passengers were reportedly moved to another aircraft.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and the authorities are investigating the matter.