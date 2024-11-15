Hyderabad: Juvenile among 2 held for phone snatching in Kacheguda

Hyderabad: Two individuals, including a juvenile, were arrested by the Kacheguda police for phone snatching, on Friday, November 15.

The police recovered four stolen smartphones from their possession. The arrested adult has been identified as Shetty Rakesh, 23, a resident of Injapur.

According to the police, the arrested Rakesh and the minor have been friends and have been working together as labourers. To fund themselves for their vices, they have been snatching mobile phones from individuals in the city.

The police said that the duo used to roam around in the city on a bike owned by Rakesh, targeting people and snatching handbags or phones from the victims.

The duo have been charged under section 304, for snatching, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrests were made under the supervision of K Chandra Kumar, inspector of Kacheguda police station.

Gang of street robbers nabbed in KPHB

In a separate case, a gang of robbers involved in two robberies were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Friday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Beerbal Singh Beebanu, Bhagender Singh (also known as Bablu Singh), Ravi Singh Bowri, and Dandu Nagesh (also known as Bablu).

The arrests were made by the KPHB police in coordination with Central Crime Station Balanagar police for committing robberies.

The group is said to have operated in a coordinated manner, with two members assigned to monitor the area while the others carried out the robberies. “Their motive for these crimes was to fund their lavish lifestyles,” said the ACP.