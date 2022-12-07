Hyderabad: Duo stabs man, steals jewellery worth Rs 24L

Hyderabad: Robbers attacked a courier service employee with a knife in Secunderabad on Monday night and escaped with diamond jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh.

Pawan Saini, a worker at Jai Matadi Logistics in Secunderabad’s Pot Market neighbourhood, was the target of two armed thieves as he made his way back to his office after picking up a shipment of diamond jewellery from Radhe Jewellers in Himayathnagar.

Also Read Two injured as robbers open fire at jewellery shop in Hyderabad

Two bike-borne robbers threw chilli powder in Pawan’s eyes as he rode his bike across the street from the City Lights hotel in the vicinity of Ranigunj. As he continued to ride, Pawan lost control of the motorcycle and crashed at a traffic signal. Attackers made an attempt to steal the jewellery bag.

One allegedly stabbed Pawan’s forearm and grabbed the bag when he protested, according to Mahankali police. According to the complainant, the stolen jewellery is valued at roughly Rs 24 lakh.

A robbery case under Section 394 of the IPC was filed, and the investigation is underway.