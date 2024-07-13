Hyderabad: Durgam Cheruvu Lake likely to get theme park

Hyderabad: A theme park is likely to come up at the Durgam Cheruvu Lake as the government attempts to make it a more desirable attraction for tourists and residents.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in consultation with the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) is planning to develop a theme park at Durgam Cheruvu Lake in the city, which will be developed on 33 acres.

Metropolitan commissioner, Sarfaraz Ahmed inspected the places to create lung spaces, and greenery developments for visitors on Friday, July 12.

Aside from the Durgam Cheruvu Lake, Ahmed inspected the Kokapet-Neopolis Layout including the lands allotted and auctioned. The HMDA commissioner instructed officials to complete the pending works in the layouts.

Spread over 63 acres, the Durgam Cheruvu Lake is a major attraction for residents in Hyderabad that offers a widespread ambience of peace and tranquillity through its cool environment. The lake is also one of the few to facilitate boat riding, for those who enjoy an adventure, with numerous options including mechanized boats, pedal boats, and water scooters.

Located near Inorbit Mall, hidden between the localities of Madhapur and Jubilee Hills, Durgam Cheruvu is a beautiful, serene and expansive waterbody that lets you unwind. It is considered one of the most picturesque and popular sightseeing spots of Hyderabad with a floating Restaurant which is another major attraction.

One could even just pack a picnic basket and spend quality time with family and friends at Durgam Cheruvu Park. It’s an idyllic spot for a leisurely outdoor meal.