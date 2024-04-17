Hyderabad: ECI deletes 5.41 lakh voters under GHMC limits ahead of LS polls

The statement said a total of 47,141 dead voters, 4,39,801 shifted voters, and 54,259 duplicate voters have been removed from the electoral roll duly following the instructions of the ECI.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th April 2024 9:47 pm IST
26 assembly bypolls across 13 states to be held along with Lok Sabha elections
Representative image

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the election branch of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said that it has taken significant measures to ensure free and fair elections, implementing revisions to the electoral rolls.

An official statement issued on Wednesday, April 17, asserted that “sincere efforts were made to sure that polling stations are located not only in reachable areas but also adhere to all ECI norms.”

The statement said a total of 47,141 dead voters, 4,39,801 shifted voters, and 54,259 duplicate voters, (totalling 541201 voters) have been removed from the electoral roll duly following the instructions of the ECI.

MS Education Academy

Additionally, during the “purification” of electoral rolls, the district election officer, in Hyderabad, observed that many voters had non-standard house numbers on the roll.

“A total of 1,81,405 such voters were identified in Hyderabad, and corrections were made to their house numbers,” the statement said.

Also Read
Hyderabad: DEO submits ‘bogus votes’ report to ECI

It was further said that a total of 3,78,713 corrections were made so that split voters in a family were brought to one polling station to ensure voter facilitation and improve polling percentage.

It is important to note that the identification and elimination of PSEs, DSEs, dead, and shifted voters, the purification of Electoral Rolls was accomplished. Below are the constituency-wise tabulated details of the work done by BLOs, EROs, and other officials to ensure the purity of the elections, according to the official press release.

Correction of Non-standard House numbered electors:

Non-Standard House Numbers identified & corrected From Jan-2022 to Mar-2024

Sl. No.No & Name of the Assembly ConstituencyNo. of Electors with Non Standard House numbers that were corrected
157 – Musheerabad19700
258 – Malakpet7329
359 – Amberpet6952
460 – Khairthabad3502
561 – Jubilee Hills14429
662 – Sanathnagar20226
763 – Nampally7682
864 – Karwan4625
965 – Goshamahal3741
1066 – Charminar3363
1167 – Chandrayangutta8793
1268 – Yakuthpura19999
1369 – Bahadurpura7290
1470 – Secundrabad31042
1571 – Sec’Bad Cantt22732
 Total1,81,405

Deletion of Duplicate entries, Photo Similar Entries (PSE), and Demographically Similar Entries (DSE) within Polling Stations within the Assembly Constituency from January 2023 to March 2024:

No & Name of the Assembly ConstituencyTotal Duplicates deleted from Jan 2023 to March 2024
12
57 – Musheerabad1038
58 – Malakpet2421
59 – Amberpet2317
60 – Khairthabad1640
61 – Jubilee Hills4840
62 – Sanathnagar1460
63 – Nampally7072
64 – Karwan6738
65 – Goshamahal3260
66 – Charminar3348
67 – Chandrayangutta4433
68 – Yakuthpura4281
69 – Bahadurpura7742
70 – Secundrabad1320
71 – Sec’Bad Cantt2349
Total54,259

Measures taken to bring split voters in a family to a single polling station:

No & Name of the Assembly ConstituencyAfter TSLA @ 2023 up to March 2024
May to Nov 2023 upto TSLA @ 2023May to Nov 2023 up to TSLA @ 2023Total corrections done so far
1234
57 – Musheerabad3945516639621
58 – Malakpet3142729131718
59 – Amberpet2231643222748
60 – Khairthabad71078047911
61 – Jubilee Hills45176218147357
62 – Sanathnagar2956643229998
63 – Nampally9261156510826
64 – Karwan25024139726421
65 – Goshamahal162912752904
66 – Charminar385815435401
67 – Chandrayangutta45344182247166
68 – Yakuthpura40207212042327
69 – Bahadurpura28089274030829
70 – Secundrabad2799994328942
71 – Sec’Bad Cantt43911534544
Total360849178643,78,713

Action was taken on voters identified as ASD during TSLA-2023:

  No. of electors marked as ASD in TSLA-2023Total deletions after TSLA-2023
Sl . N o.No. & Name Assembly ConstituencyAbsentShiftedDeadDuplic atesTotalExpir edShiftingDuplicate sTotal
1234567891011
157 – Musheerbad47299393624242583814317212990
258 – Malakpet839386513523206376773446915936835
359 – Amberpet1061492208712738121205527519218401
460 – Khairthabad2211126967862400183651505917577
561 – Jubilee Hills731234823191232181016658375421222
662 – Sanathnagar4042406106814040181049384610145909
763 – Nampally437530805860272662103284315963260121407
864 – Karwan8419911803373915336812527482720722
965 – Goshamahal22997386662074160356722584428
1066 – Charminar5719482801079810321116725693
1167-handrayangutta81333101672242973814908364119287
1268 – Yakuthpura25824691725152460416916007319110889
1369 – Bahadurpura178115477077019746204492613104
1470-Secunderabad671223021591250721088751710639668
1571-Sec Cantonment296122941375757194427322715249178
 Total4333747302610439501,09,11725053106960352971,67,310

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th April 2024 9:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button