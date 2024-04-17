Hyderabad: ECI deletes 5.41 lakh voters under GHMC limits ahead of LS polls

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the election branch of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said that it has taken significant measures to ensure free and fair elections, implementing revisions to the electoral rolls.

An official statement issued on Wednesday, April 17, asserted that “sincere efforts were made to sure that polling stations are located not only in reachable areas but also adhere to all ECI norms.”

The statement said a total of 47,141 dead voters, 4,39,801 shifted voters, and 54,259 duplicate voters, (totalling 541201 voters) have been removed from the electoral roll duly following the instructions of the ECI.

Additionally, during the “purification” of electoral rolls, the district election officer, in Hyderabad, observed that many voters had non-standard house numbers on the roll.

“A total of 1,81,405 such voters were identified in Hyderabad, and corrections were made to their house numbers,” the statement said.

It was further said that a total of 3,78,713 corrections were made so that split voters in a family were brought to one polling station to ensure voter facilitation and improve polling percentage.

It is important to note that the identification and elimination of PSEs, DSEs, dead, and shifted voters, the purification of Electoral Rolls was accomplished. Below are the constituency-wise tabulated details of the work done by BLOs, EROs, and other officials to ensure the purity of the elections, according to the official press release.

Correction of Non-standard House numbered electors:

Non-Standard House Numbers identified & corrected From Jan-2022 to Mar-2024

Sl. No. No & Name of the Assembly Constituency No. of Electors with Non Standard House numbers that were corrected 1 57 – Musheerabad 19700 2 58 – Malakpet 7329 3 59 – Amberpet 6952 4 60 – Khairthabad 3502 5 61 – Jubilee Hills 14429 6 62 – Sanathnagar 20226 7 63 – Nampally 7682 8 64 – Karwan 4625

9 65 – Goshamahal 3741 10 66 – Charminar 3363 11 67 – Chandrayangutta 8793 12 68 – Yakuthpura 19999 13 69 – Bahadurpura 7290 14 70 – Secundrabad 31042 15 71 – Sec’Bad Cantt 22732 Total 1,81,405

Deletion of Duplicate entries, Photo Similar Entries (PSE), and Demographically Similar Entries (DSE) within Polling Stations within the Assembly Constituency from January 2023 to March 2024:

No & Name of the Assembly Constituency Total Duplicates deleted from Jan 2023 to March 2024 1 2 57 – Musheerabad 1038 58 – Malakpet 2421 59 – Amberpet 2317 60 – Khairthabad 1640 61 – Jubilee Hills 4840 62 – Sanathnagar 1460 63 – Nampally 7072 64 – Karwan 6738 65 – Goshamahal 3260 66 – Charminar 3348 67 – Chandrayangutta 4433 68 – Yakuthpura 4281 69 – Bahadurpura 7742 70 – Secundrabad 1320 71 – Sec’Bad Cantt 2349 Total 54,259

Measures taken to bring split voters in a family to a single polling station:

No & Name of the Assembly Constituency After TSLA @ 2023 up to March 2024 May to Nov 2023 upto TSLA @ 2023 May to Nov 2023 up to TSLA @ 2023 Total corrections done so far 1 2 3 4 57 – Musheerabad 39455 166 39621 58 – Malakpet 31427 291 31718 59 – Amberpet 22316 432 22748 60 – Khairthabad 7107 804 7911 61 – Jubilee Hills 45176 2181 47357 62 – Sanathnagar 29566 432 29998 63 – Nampally 9261 1565 10826 64 – Karwan 25024 1397 26421 65 – Goshamahal 1629 1275 2904 66 – Charminar 3858 1543 5401 67 – Chandrayangutta 45344 1822 47166 68 – Yakuthpura 40207 2120 42327 69 – Bahadurpura 28089 2740 30829 70 – Secundrabad 27999 943 28942 71 – Sec’Bad Cantt 4391 153 4544 Total 360849 17864 3,78,713

Action was taken on voters identified as ASD during TSLA-2023: