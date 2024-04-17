Hyderabad: ECI deletes 5.41 lakh voters under GHMC limits ahead of LS polls

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the election branch of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said that it has taken significant measures to ensure free and fair elections, implementing revisions to the electoral rolls.
An official statement issued on Wednesday, April 17, asserted that “sincere efforts were made to sure that polling stations are located not only in reachable areas but also adhere to all ECI norms.”
The statement said a total of 47,141 dead voters, 4,39,801 shifted voters, and 54,259 duplicate voters, (totalling 541201 voters) have been removed from the electoral roll duly following the instructions of the ECI.
Additionally, during the “purification” of electoral rolls, the district election officer, in Hyderabad, observed that many voters had non-standard house numbers on the roll.
“A total of 1,81,405 such voters were identified in Hyderabad, and corrections were made to their house numbers,” the statement said.
It was further said that a total of 3,78,713 corrections were made so that split voters in a family were brought to one polling station to ensure voter facilitation and improve polling percentage.
It is important to note that the identification and elimination of PSEs, DSEs, dead, and shifted voters, the purification of Electoral Rolls was accomplished. Below are the constituency-wise tabulated details of the work done by BLOs, EROs, and other officials to ensure the purity of the elections, according to the official press release.
Correction of Non-standard House numbered electors:
Non-Standard House Numbers identified & corrected From Jan-2022 to Mar-2024
|Sl. No.
|No & Name of the Assembly Constituency
|No. of Electors with Non Standard House numbers that were corrected
|1
|57 – Musheerabad
|19700
|2
|58 – Malakpet
|7329
|3
|59 – Amberpet
|6952
|4
|60 – Khairthabad
|3502
|5
|61 – Jubilee Hills
|14429
|6
|62 – Sanathnagar
|20226
|7
|63 – Nampally
|7682
|8
|64 – Karwan
|4625
|9
|65 – Goshamahal
|3741
|10
|66 – Charminar
|3363
|11
|67 – Chandrayangutta
|8793
|12
|68 – Yakuthpura
|19999
|13
|69 – Bahadurpura
|7290
|14
|70 – Secundrabad
|31042
|15
|71 – Sec’Bad Cantt
|22732
|Total
|1,81,405
Deletion of Duplicate entries, Photo Similar Entries (PSE), and Demographically Similar Entries (DSE) within Polling Stations within the Assembly Constituency from January 2023 to March 2024:
|No & Name of the Assembly Constituency
|Total Duplicates deleted from Jan 2023 to March 2024
|1
|2
|57 – Musheerabad
|1038
|58 – Malakpet
|2421
|59 – Amberpet
|2317
|60 – Khairthabad
|1640
|61 – Jubilee Hills
|4840
|62 – Sanathnagar
|1460
|63 – Nampally
|7072
|64 – Karwan
|6738
|65 – Goshamahal
|3260
|66 – Charminar
|3348
|67 – Chandrayangutta
|4433
|68 – Yakuthpura
|4281
|69 – Bahadurpura
|7742
|70 – Secundrabad
|1320
|71 – Sec’Bad Cantt
|2349
|Total
|54,259
Measures taken to bring split voters in a family to a single polling station:
|No & Name of the Assembly Constituency
|After TSLA @ 2023 up to March 2024
|May to Nov 2023 upto TSLA @ 2023
|May to Nov 2023 up to TSLA @ 2023
|Total corrections done so far
|1
|2
|3
|4
|57 – Musheerabad
|39455
|166
|39621
|58 – Malakpet
|31427
|291
|31718
|59 – Amberpet
|22316
|432
|22748
|60 – Khairthabad
|7107
|804
|7911
|61 – Jubilee Hills
|45176
|2181
|47357
|62 – Sanathnagar
|29566
|432
|29998
|63 – Nampally
|9261
|1565
|10826
|64 – Karwan
|25024
|1397
|26421
|65 – Goshamahal
|1629
|1275
|2904
|66 – Charminar
|3858
|1543
|5401
|67 – Chandrayangutta
|45344
|1822
|47166
|68 – Yakuthpura
|40207
|2120
|42327
|69 – Bahadurpura
|28089
|2740
|30829
|70 – Secundrabad
|27999
|943
|28942
|71 – Sec’Bad Cantt
|4391
|153
|4544
|Total
|360849
|17864
|3,78,713
Action was taken on voters identified as ASD during TSLA-2023:
|No. of electors marked as ASD in TSLA-2023
|Total deletions after TSLA-2023
|Sl . N o.
|No. & Name Assembly Constituency
|Absent
|Shifted
|Dead
|Duplic ates
|Total
|Expir ed
|Shifting
|Duplicate s
|Total
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|1
|57 – Musheerbad
|472
|993
|936
|24
|2425
|838
|1431
|721
|2990
|2
|58 – Malakpet
|839
|3865
|1352
|320
|6376
|773
|4469
|1593
|6835
|3
|59 – Amberpet
|106
|1492
|2087
|127
|3812
|1205
|5275
|1921
|8401
|4
|60 – Khairthabad
|221
|1126
|967
|86
|2400
|1836
|5150
|591
|7577
|5
|61 – Jubilee Hills
|73
|1234
|823
|191
|2321
|810
|16658
|3754
|21222
|6
|62 – Sanathnagar
|404
|2406
|1068
|140
|4018
|1049
|3846
|1014
|5909
|7
|63 – Nampally
|437
|53080
|5860
|2726
|62103
|2843
|15963
|2601
|21407
|8
|64 – Karwan
|84
|1991
|1803
|37
|3915
|3368
|12527
|4827
|20722
|9
|65 – Goshamahal
|229
|973
|866
|6
|2074
|1603
|567
|2258
|4428
|10
|66 – Charminar
|57
|194
|828
|0
|1079
|810
|3211
|1672
|5693
|11
|67-handrayangutta
|8
|1333
|1016
|72
|2429
|738
|14908
|3641
|19287
|12
|68 – Yakuthpura
|258
|2469
|1725
|152
|4604
|1691
|6007
|3191
|10889
|13
|69 – Bahadurpura
|178
|115
|477
|0
|770
|1974
|6204
|4926
|13104
|14
|70-Secunderabad
|671
|2230
|2159
|12
|5072
|1088
|7517
|1063
|9668
|15
|71-Sec Cantonment
|296
|1229
|4137
|57
|5719
|4427
|3227
|1524
|9178
|Total
|4333
|74730
|26104
|3950
|1,09,117
|25053
|106960
|35297
|1,67,310