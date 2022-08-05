Hyderabad: ED raids cryptocurrency exchange company in the city

The company has allegedly violated the rules under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), it has also been charged with money laundering by the ED.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th August 2022 12:53 pm IST
ED raids crypto currency exchange company in Hyderabad
Enforcement Directorate

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) Hyderabad unit on Thursday raided an office reportedly belonging to a crypto currency exchange company.

The company has allegedly violated the rules under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), it has also been charged with money laundering by the ED. The company was earlier issued a show cause notice to the firm. Further details regarding the raid are awaited.

Also Read
Hyderabad: ED attaches Rs 105 crore of NBFCs, fintech firms

Ealier this week, the central agency attached assets worth Rs 105 crore of 12 Non-Banking Financial Companies and their associated fintech companies.

MS Education Academy

Based on the probe, the ED found that all the aforementioned companies were associated to micro-finance loans. A sum of Rs 4,430 crore was disbursed, most of which was funded by fintech companies that dealt with instant personal loans.

The NBFCs and the fintech firms amassed a profit of Rs 819 crore.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button