Hyderabad: Education Department announces tatkal examination for students

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 30th April 2022 11:49 pm IST
Hijab ban: 8.73 lakh students to appear for exams in Karnataka
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The department of education has announced the tatkal examination fee for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate Telangana Open School Society (TOSS).

In a notification released on Saturday, the candidates who have enrolled in SSC and Intermediate Telangana Open School Society during the academic year 2021-22, candidates who have failed earlier, and those eligible to appear for the SSC and Intermediate (TOSS) Public Examinations of May/June 2022 scheduled in last week of May 2022, but could not pay the examination fee in time, can avail the opportunity of “Tatkal Scheme” from May 1 to May 7.

The release also said that the students have to pay a tatkal fee of Rs 500 for SSC and Rs1000 for Intermediate, in addition to the normal examination fee.

MS Education Academy

For further details, please contact the coordinator of the respective study center.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button