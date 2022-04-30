Hyderabad: Education Department announces tatkal examination for students

Hyderabad: The department of education has announced the tatkal examination fee for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate Telangana Open School Society (TOSS).

In a notification released on Saturday, the candidates who have enrolled in SSC and Intermediate Telangana Open School Society during the academic year 2021-22, candidates who have failed earlier, and those eligible to appear for the SSC and Intermediate (TOSS) Public Examinations of May/June 2022 scheduled in last week of May 2022, but could not pay the examination fee in time, can avail the opportunity of “Tatkal Scheme” from May 1 to May 7.

The release also said that the students have to pay a tatkal fee of Rs 500 for SSC and Rs1000 for Intermediate, in addition to the normal examination fee.

For further details, please contact the coordinator of the respective study center.