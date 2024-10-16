Telangana: Elderly couple murdered at farmhouse in Ranga Reddy

They were tasked with the security and maintenance of the farm house.

Hyderabad: An elderly couple, who were care takers of a farmhouse were murdered on Tuesday, October 14, in Kothaguda area of Ranga Reddy district.

The deceased were identified as Ushaiah and Shantamma, natives of Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

They were tasked with the security and maintenance of the farm house. On Tuesday night, unidentified persons attacked the couple, killing them on the spot.

The Kandukur police have registered a case, are investigating if the murder was part of a robbery attempt or if it was committed by those familiar to the couple. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

