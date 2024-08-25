Hyderabad: Elderly doctor duped of Rs 1.6 crore, 2 arrested

Hyderabad: The city cyber crimes police arrested two persons from Gujarat for duping a city-based 74-year-old doctor of Rs 1.6 crore.

The arrested have been identified as Sagar Goradhanbhai Prajapati, 27, and Parmar Kirit Nathubhai, 33, both natives of Gujarat.

According to police, the victim was approached by the accused via video call. They posed as Mumbai police officers and claimed the doctor had a case registered under money laundering.

They threatened her that if she failed to produce before the Andheri police station, the Hyderabad police would arrest her.

They threatened her by sending her fake case files, and letters from the Reserve Bank of India, the Supreme Court and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Fearing arrest, the doctor transferred Rs 1.6 crore to the fraudsters’ account. Upon investigation, the police came to know that the account she has sent money to is facing multiple against of cybercrimes of similar sorts.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.