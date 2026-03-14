Hyderabad: Elderly man duped of Rs 4.4 lakh in KBC fraud

Hyderabad: A 71-year-old man was duped of Rs 4.4 lakh in the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) lottery fraud in Hyderabad.

The victim approached the cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police, stating that on October 15, 2025 he received a WhatsApp call where the fraudster who identified himself as Abhishek tricked him saying that his mobile was selected by the KBC show as the winner of the lottery.

The fraudster convinced the elder man stating he had won the lottery with ticket number 8891 and promised that Rs 1.25 crore would be transferred to his account. However, the fraudster demanded money citing various charges.

Believing the lottery to be genuine, the victim paid Rs 4.4 lakh over time. After realising that he had been cheated, the victim approached the police. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case under sections 66 (C), 66(D) of the IT Act and 318 (4) (cheating), 319 (2) (Cheating by Impersonation), 338 (forgery), 340(2) (Using as genuine a forged document ) of BNS.

Previous incident

In a similar incident, a 40-year-old woman from Hyderabad’s Somajiguda was allegedly duped of Rs 42.7 lakh in “KBC Lottery” fraud. The fraud began in 2023. The victim approached the Cybercrime unit of Hyderabad police on February 4, stating that the fraudsters contacted her through WhatsApp, claiming that she had won Rs 1.3 crore in the KBC lucky draw.

They sent her a picture of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhisek Bachchan holding a cheque of Rs 1.3 crore. According to the police, the fraudsters demanded money on the pretext of a processing fee and other charges and sent her a fake notice from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), demanding Rs 1.15 lakh as a clearance fee.