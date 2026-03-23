Hyderabad election officer seeks all-party cooperation for SIR

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) RV Karnan on Monday, March 23, convened a meeting of political party representatives ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Karnan, who is also the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, along with Additional Commissioner (Elections) K Chandrakala, asked parties to ensure appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLA) for all 4,062 polling stations in the city by March 30.

He also sought their cooperation in organising training for BLAs and said field-level workers could be utilised to step-up voter awareness.

On concerns raised over deletion of names from the rolls, Karnan said entries of deceased voters and duplicate registrations would be removed strictly in accordance with procedure.

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He said the revision exercise would be carried out transparently and in line with guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The DEO urged political parties to cooperate to ensure the smooth conduct of the revision process.Representatives of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Community Party of India (Marxist), Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) attended the meeting, officials said.