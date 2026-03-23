Hyderabad election officer seeks all-party cooperation for SIR

The DEO asked parties to ensure appointment of Booth Level Agents for all 4,062 polling stations in the city by March 30.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2026 10:12 pm IST
Hyderabad voter list may shrink sharply after SIR in Telangana
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) RV Karnan on Monday, March 23, convened a meeting of political party representatives ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Karnan, who is also the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, along with Additional Commissioner (Elections) K Chandrakala, asked parties to ensure appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLA) for all 4,062 polling stations in the city by March 30.

He also sought their cooperation in organising training for BLAs and said field-level workers could be utilised to step-up voter awareness.

Subhan Haleem

On concerns raised over deletion of names from the rolls, Karnan said entries of deceased voters and duplicate registrations would be removed strictly in accordance with procedure.

He said the revision exercise would be carried out transparently and in line with guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The DEO urged political parties to cooperate to ensure the smooth conduct of the revision process.Representatives of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Community Party of India (Marxist), Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) attended the meeting, officials said.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2026 10:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button