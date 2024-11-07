Hyderabad: Electrician dies by suicide at Attapur

Hyderabad: Distressed over personal issues, an electrician died by suicide on Wednesday, November 6, at Attapur.

The deceased was identified as, 27-year-old Sai Kumar, a resident of Attapur and a native of Mahabubnagar district. Kumar took the extreme step at his home and hung himself to the ceiling fan.

Upon arriving at the residence, Kumar’s friend found him hanging and informed the police.

The electrician’s friends informed the police that he had slipped into depression over some issue which could have led to the suicide.

Based on the information, the Attapur police registered a case and are investigating all possible angles to determine the cause of the suicide.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)