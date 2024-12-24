Hyderabad emerges as top booked city in 2024: OYO report

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city has emerged as the top-booked city this year, according to OYO’s ‘Travelopedia 2024’ annual report released on Tuesday, December 24.

The report also noted that religious tourism remained a major focus in India, with Puri, Varanasi, and Haridwar leading the pilgrimage sector. However, a notable shift was observed with destinations like Deoghar, Palani, and Govardhan seeing significant growth highlighting a growing interest in lesser-known spiritual locations.

Smaller towns see YoY growth

After Hyderabad, cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata secured the top spots for bookings while Uttar Pradesh remained the most popular state for travel.

Hyderabad saw a significant rise in both leisure and business travel with OYO reporting a notable surge in activity. OYO’s data also reveals that states like Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka are key contributors to travel volume while smaller towns such as Patna, Rajahmundry, and Hubli saw impressive year-on-year growth, with bookings increasing by 48 percent.

Further, leisure travel also saw an upward trend with Jaipur, Goa, Pondicherry and Mysore continuing to be top tourist destinations. Interestingly, Mumbai experienced a decline in bookings with travellers opting for nearby locations instead.

Also Read Hyderabad most booked city, reveals report by OYO Hotels and Homes

OYO Hotels and Homes in Hyderabad, other cities

Founded in 2012, OYO Hotels and Homes is a hospitality chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes, and living spaces in many in India and other countries.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, the company serves in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.



