Hyderabad: Employee at prominent Telugu media house dies by suicide

The woman jumped to her death from the terrace of the building.

Published: 4th March 2024 2:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: A woman working for a prominent Telugu media house in Hyderabad died by suicide at Hayathnagar on Monday. The woman went to the fourth floor of the building and jumped to her death from there there.

One of the security persons in the building saw her bosy and then informed the police who shifted the woman to hospital immediately. However, doctors declared the ‘dead’ by the time she reached.

The husband of the woman, who also reportedly works at the same office, has alleged highhandedness and harassment by the management of the media house. Investigation into the case is underway.

