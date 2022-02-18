Hyderabad: Employees worry as GHMC’s debts remain unsolved

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been facing financial loan problems and has been planning to get more loans for new projects. However, the employees are concerned that the new project cost will damage their salaries.

According to the corporation’s expense report for the annual year 2021-2022, Rs 1,178.4 crore has been received so far from multiple revenue sources, compared to Rs 1,850 crore. Advertising revenue dropped sharply, from Rs 45 crore the previous year to barely Rs 9.55 crore this year. New equipment and machinery, as well as vehicles used by officials, cost Rs 165.21 crore.

Fuel was consumed by the whole staff of five zone offices, costing Rs 30 crore, while dump yard upkeep cost Rs 238.47 crore. In a single year, the GHMC spent a total of Rs 1,593 crore, reported The New Indian Express.

The GHMC had planned to borrow Rs 1,224.51 crore from banks this fiscal year, but it has already taken Rs 1,593.44 crore, surpassing the limit. It is unable to make interest payments. The local body has spent Rs 1,407 crore on road development, flyover building, and traffic junction construction, and Rs 126 crore on nala development in the city.

After seeing the GHMC in finanicial pressure the corporation’s employees, are worried and concerned, having experienced similar difficulties during the COVID-19 lock down. Several employees have expressed concern that their salaries may be delayed in the coming months. According to sources in the civic authority, the Strategic Road Development Programme has garnered Rs 3,000 crore (SRDP).

The GHMC pays Rs 200 crore in annual interest on bank loans and spends Rs 52 crore on mobile apps and other IT services.The Overall Road Maintenance Programme will need a debt of Rs 1,460 crore (CRMP).