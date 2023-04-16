Hyderabad: End Raja Singh’s ‘Anarchic Raj’ in Goshamahal, says BRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Hyderabad district incharge Dasoju Sravan on Sunday said the public should re-elect BRS in the upcoming Assembly elections and put an end to the ‘Anarchic Raj’ of suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh in the Goshamahal constituency.

Speaking at the party ‘Athmeeya Sammelan’ at Boggulakunta, he said that Raja Singh, MLA of Goshamahal, is more focused on spreading BJP’s hate politics in the state rather than development work in his constituency.

“People belonging to various cultures, regions and religions live in Goshamahal reflecting the unity in diversity of our nation. It is disheartening that Raja Singh, who is the face of BJP’s communal politics is representing this constituency in Telangana Assembly, a disgrace,” remarked Sravan.

He said that CM K Chandrashekar Rao is turning a drought-hit Telangana into a prosperous and progressive state by working round the clock and dedicating his entire life for the state. “PM Modi and his partymen are leaving no stone unturned to create communal tensions in Telangana and obstruct its development,” he added.

He said that the time has arrived to choose between KCR’s BRS which strives for the welfare of people belonging to all sections and religions and Modi’s BJP which is obstructing development and breaking the backs of people, riding on communal politics.

“While BRS MLAs are busy implementing the schemes introduced by KCR like Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, KCR kits, Basti Dawakhanas, Aasara pensions and others in their constituency, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh does not even have time to attend Assembly,” said the BRS leader.

He said that Raja Singh neither takes up nor attends development works in his constituency. “I wonder why he has become an MLA,” said Sravan.

He said that the Centre has been looting the common man while riding on religious sentiments and that it is high time people put an end to BJP’s ‘crooked politics’.

“PM Modi said that he will create two crore jobs per year. That means he has created 18 crore jobs till now. But not even 18 thousand jobs have been created till now,” he said.

He said that the price of LPG has been hiked from Rs 400 to Rs 1100, petrol and diesel prices have more than doubled in PM Modi’s tenure while the prices of all the essential commodities have skyrocketed.

“People belonging to all sections have been betrayed by PM Modi. and the BJP is now eyeing Telangana. Politically aware people of Telangana should put an end to PM Modi’s Sarkar at Centre and teach BJP a lesson, by electing KCR as the CM for the third time,” Sravan said.