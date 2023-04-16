‘No invitation’: Telangana Guv on absence at Ambedkar statue unveil

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan stated on Saturday that she was not invited to the ceremony for the inauguration of Dr BR Ambedkar at Hussain Sagar on April 14.

Speaking at an event hosted by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) in Tarnaka to celebrate the release of the Telugu book “Swatantra Samaram lo Vignana Sastram”, Tamilisai said that she had not received an invitation from the government but would have gone if she was invited.

The 125-feet-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was inaugurated by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanthi.

“Ambedkar mostly talked about women empowerment, but there was no invitation for a woman Governor,” Tamilisai said.

The chief minister, on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on 14th April 2016, had announced that the government of Telangana will install his 125 feet tall statue at NTR Gardens adjacent to the secretariat in the city.

The statue is located next to the new secretariat building that has been named after Dr BR Ambedkar by the state government.