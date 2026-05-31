Hyderabad engineering student dies in accident after stepping out for tea

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st May 2026 6:28 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A 21-year-old engineering student lost his life in a road accident at Tolichowki on Saturday night, May 30.

The deceased, identified as Bendi Srujan Reddy, was a resident of Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district. He was pursuing an engineering degree at a college in Ibrahimpatnam and was staying with friends at a hostel in BN Reddy Nagar along the Nagarjunasagar Highway.

According to police, Srujan Reddy and five of his friends left BN Reddy Nagar around 10 pm on Saturday to visit a popular cafe in Madhapur for tea. While they were travelling through Tolichowki, a tipper lorry allegedly rammed into the scooter on which Srujan and one of his friends were riding.

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Both riders sustained serious injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. However, Srujan Reddy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment later that night. His friend is receiving medical treatment.

The Langer Houz police have registered a case against the tipper lorry driver and launched an investigation into the accident.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st May 2026 6:28 pm IST

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