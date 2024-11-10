Hyderabad engineering students win award at HackHarvard

Hyderabad: A team featuring two Hyderabad engineering students has won a prestigious award at HackHarvard.

Chukka Navneet Krishna and Kottakki Srikar Vamsi, both from Hyderabad, joined forces with Amrit Subramanian from Tamil Nadu and Surya Santhosh Kumar from Kerala for the competition, DC reported.

Competing against participants from top institutions worldwide, including MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Toronto, their team impressed the evaluator with a novel approach to health and sustainability.

Hyderabad engineering students create ‘Sustainity’ at HackHarvard

The team’s winning app, Sustainity, offers two standout features aimed at promoting healthier and more sustainable living.

Firstly, it allows users to scan food labels to analyze the ingredients, helping people make informed dietary choices. In addition, users can upload their health reports to assess the suitability of food items based on their unique health needs.

The app’s second feature guides users on how to recycle products, encouraging eco-friendly practices. This dual focus on personal health and environmental responsibility earned the team recognition among more than a thousand competitors at HackHarvard

About HackHarvard

It is a prestigious 36-hour hackathon hosted annually by Harvard University.

This year, over a thousand students from 284 universities across 22 nations showcased their skills and competed for top honors.

The remarkable achievement of the team that include Hyderabad engineering students highlights their potential to make significant contributions to technology and sustainability.