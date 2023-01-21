Hyderabad: Enhancing visibility, approachability, says Rachakonda security council

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Security Council chairman D S Chauhan addressed his first meeting of the Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) here on Saturday and expressed his happiness over its progress.

Stating that RKSC will be a good channel to strengthen governance within the Rachakonda limits, Chauhan emphasized the need of staying in touch with ground realities.

“Work towards enhancing visibility, spreading awareness and brand image on the approachability, arrest the issue at the grass root level,” he said.

On women’s safety, Chauhan said that awareness and building confidence in women should be implemented.

On cyberbullying and crimes, he said asked the cyber safety team to present a pictorial form to specify the DOs and Dont’s to people as well as motivate them to stay connected with the physical world as much as possible.