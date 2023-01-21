Hyderabad: Enhancing visibility, approachability, says Rachakonda security council

"Work towards enhancing visibility, spreading awareness and brand image on the approachability, arrest the issue at the grass root level," he said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 21st January 2023 7:33 pm IST
Senior police officer D S Chauhan addressing office bearers of the Rachakonda Security Council in Hyderabad on Saturday

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Security Council chairman D S Chauhan addressed his first meeting of the Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) here on Saturday and expressed his happiness over its progress.

Stating that RKSC will be a good channel to strengthen governance within the Rachakonda limits, Chauhan emphasized the need of staying in touch with ground realities.

Also Read
Telangana: Application dates for TSPSC Group II free coaching extended

“Work towards enhancing visibility, spreading awareness and brand image on the approachability, arrest the issue at the grass root level,” he said.

On women’s safety, Chauhan said that awareness and building confidence in women should be implemented.

On cyberbullying and crimes, he said asked the cyber safety team to present a pictorial form to specify the DOs and Dont’s to people as well as motivate them to stay connected with the physical world as much as possible.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button