Hyderabad, escape to this hidden beach spot on New Year holiday

Hyderabad: The holiday season is in full swing, and with New Year just around the corner, many are packing their bags for a well-deserved vacation. If you’re in Hyderabad and seeking a refreshing escape, why not explore a serene beach getaway? We’ve got just the perfect option to add a splash of excitement to your travel plans.

Escape the hustle of Hyderabad this New Year with a relaxing getaway to Mypadu Beach, located in Andhra Pradesh. Just a nine-hour drive away, this serene beach is perfect for a refreshing holiday with family or friends.

About Mypadu Beach

Mypadu Beach offers breathtaking views with golden sands, swaying palm trees, and stunning sunrise and sunset moments. It is an ideal spot to unwind, enjoy the waves, or take peaceful walks along the shore.

For thrill-seekers, the beach provides exciting activities such as jet skiing, boating, and horse riding. Whether you are an adventure lover or simply looking to relax, there is something for everyone here.

Delicious Seafood Delights

The beachside food stalls serve fresh and flavorful seafood prepared with local spices. A meal by the sea adds to the charm of your visit and offers an authentic taste of the region.

Located near the beach is the Lord Shiva Temple, a serene spot for those seeking spiritual peace. Many visitors also enjoy taking a holy dip in the sea after their visit.

How to reach?

Reaching Mypadu Beach is simple. You can: – Drive: A nine-hour road trip covering 470 to 500 kilometers from Hyderabad.

Train: Travel to Nellore Railway Station and cover the 25-kilometer distance by bus or taxi. – Bus: Take a bus to Nellore, then a local ride to the beach.

Best Time to Visit Mypadu Beach

The ideal time to visit Mypadu Beach is between October and February. The weather is pleasant, and the mornings and evenings offer the perfect ambiance for a relaxing stroll or a peaceful retreat by the waves.

Start your New Year with a refreshing escape to Mypadu Beach, a hidden gem that blends natural beauty, adventure, and relaxation. It is the perfect destination to rejuvenate and create unforgettable memories.