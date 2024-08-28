Hyderabad: Eviction notices issued for encroachment of Alwal tank

Cites Section 55 of Telangana Irrigation Act, 1357 Fasil for the vioilation

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th August 2024 11:34 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Medchal-Malkajgiri district additional collector (local bodies) has issued an eviction notices to the owners of houses for constructing G+1 and Pukka house structures under the full tank level (FTL) of Chinnarayuni Cheruvu located in Anand Rao Nagar of Alwal mandal headquarters.

Citing Section 55 of Telangana Irrigation Act, 1357 Fasli, the additional collector has directed the officials to remove the structures from the encroached area which has been causing obstruction to the natural flow of water into Chinnarayuni Cheruvu.

The notice comes at a time when the newly formed HYDRA agency has also been carrying out demolition drives and has reclaimed back over 40 acres of land for the government.

